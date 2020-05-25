'Will Thrash You With Belt': Union Minister Renuka Singh Threatens Officials At Chhattisgarh Quarantine Centre

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh, threatened the district administration officials in Chhattisgarh for allegedly assaulting, thrashing a man in a quarantine centre.

The news surfaced after Dilip Gupta, a resident of Balarampur district in Chhattisgarh, had accused the chief executive officer and tehsildar of the district panchayat of assaulting him in a quarantine centre after he raised concerns over the shoddy condiitons of the centre.

After being informed about the incident, MoS Renuka Singh reached the quarantine centre to get more details of the incident from Dilip.

Dilip Gupta was put under quarantine after he arrived from Delhi. He had reportedly complained about the poor quality of food and facilities in the centre and had even uploaded a video on social media highlighting the same, after the authorities failed to address his concerns.

The officials reportedly assaulted him, pulled his hair, and even snatched his mobile.

The minister, on receiving the details, lashed out at the officials for "beating him up".

In a video that has gone viral on social media, MoS Renuka Singh cautioned the officials to not think of "saffron-wearing" BJP workers as "weak".

"Ye bhagwadhaari BJP ke karyakartao ko kamzor mat samajhna. Janpad me baithke aur aap tehsil me baith ke jo bhed-bhaav kar rahe hain BJP ke karyakartao ke sazth, bhool jaiye (Don't think of saffron-wearing BJP workers as weak. Forget the discrimination that you are showing towards BJP workers)," Renuka Singh said, attacking the officials.



The minister then said that she knows how to 'thrash people with a belt'.

"Andheri kothri me le jaa ke na main belt khol ke thokna jaanti hu bohot acche se (I very well know how to lock people in a room and thrash them with a belt)," Renuka Singh said in the video.

Also Read: 5-Yr-Old Boy Flies Alone From Delhi To Bengaluru To Meet His Mother After 3 Months