Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Who Endorsed Papad As COVID Immunity Booster Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The minister of state for heavy industries, parliamentary affairs, and public enterprises said he was tested twice and was found to be positive in the second report in a tweet.

India   |   9 Aug 2020 7:17 AM GMT
Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who had claimed 'Bhahiji Papad' as a cure for coronavirus was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested. The first test was negative, the second test came positive today. I am fine but have been admitted to AIIMS on medical advice. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please take care of your health," Arjun Meghwal said.

In July, Meghwal had claimed that the papad brand has the capacity to develop anti-bodies against coronavirus in the body in a video. The video attracted flak from netizens after it went viral.

