Over 850 Million Children Barred From Education Due To COVID-19 Outbreak: UNESCO

With schools and colleged shut due to the coronavirus pandemic the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has claimed that over 850 million students around the world are now barred from their educational institutions.

Schools are closed in 102 countries, with partial closures in 11 nation and more closures are expected.

Last week, UNESCO held a global videoconference with 24 education ministers from 73 countries to step up the emergency response and discuss strategies to minimise learning disruption worldwide. The videoconference included ministers and representatives from China, Croatia, Egypt, France, Italy, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"We are entering uncharted territory and working with countries to find hi-tech, low-tech and no-tech solutions to assure the continuity of learning," said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

"As countries try to prepare their response, international cooperation is vital to share the most effective approaches and support students, teachers and families," she added.

"We are facing an unusual situation with a large number of countries affected by the same issue at the same time. We need to come together not only to address the immediate educational consequences of this unprecedented crisis but to build up the longer-term resilience of education systems," said Stefania Giannini, UNESCO's Assistant Director-General for Education.

