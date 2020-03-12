'30% People In 75 Countries Across Globe Think It's Ok For A Man To Beat Woman': UNDP Report

A recent report by the United Nations shows that a significant amount of women are kept away from positions of power because of the gender biases against them.

UN News reported that the first UN Development Programme (UNDP) Gender Social Norms Index which analyzed data from 75 countries, which are collectively home to more than 80 per cent of the global population, revealed that nearly 90 per cent of all people have 'a deeply ingrained bias' against women.

The figures are based on two sets of data collected from almost 100 countries through the World Values Survey, which examines changing attitudes in almost 100 countries and how they impact on social and political life.

"We have come a long way in recent decades to ensure that women have the same access to life's basic needs as men," the head of UNDP's Human Development Report Office, Pedro Conceição said. "We have reached parity in primary school enrollment and reduced maternal mortality by 45 percent since the year 1990," he added.

Highlights Of The Report:

Men Make Better Political Leaders and Business Executives

About 50 per cent of men and women interviewed across 75 countries say they think men make better political leaders than women, while more than 40 per cent felt that men made better business executives.

Globally close to 50 per cent of men agree men should have more right to a job than women. This coincides with the fact that professional women currently face a challenge in finding a partner that will support their career. Almost 30% think it's 'OK' for a man to beat his partner.

Bias Against Gender Equality Is Increasing

Despite decades of progress in advancing women's rights, bias against gender equality is increasing in some countries, with evidence of a backlash in attitudes among both men and women.

Overall Progress In Gender Equality Slowing

Based on current trends, it would take 257 years to close the gender gap in economic opportunity. Beyond what is measured, there are unaccounted burdens behind the achievements: the double shift at home, the harassment in public transportation, the discrimination in workplaces, and the multiple hidden constraints that women face.

In India, the #IWillGoOut movement demands equal rights for women in public spaces.

University Education Is More Important For a Man

Around 25 per cent of people across the globe think that a university education is more important for a man than a woman, and in the US, 6.5 per cent still believe education is more important for men.

