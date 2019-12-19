News

Anti-CAA Protest: Yechury, Guha, Yogendra Yadav Among Others Detained During Nationwide Agitation

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 19th, 2019 / 6:36 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Umar Khalid Yechury Detained

Image Credits: VPSanu/Twitter, The Indian Express

As the country witnessed protests against the contentious Citizen Amendment Act and NRC, section 144 has been imposed in locations. The police detained hundreds of protesters throughout the country who took to streets to express their outrage.

Left leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat were detained from Mandi House in Delhi for protesting despite prohibitory orders. Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and Annie Raja were also among those detained.

Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area after various opposition parties called a protest march. Delhi Police detained student leader Umar Khalid, Swaraj India leader – Yogendra Yadav among other protesters for protesting at Red Fort.

Yadav later took to Twitter to confirm his detention news and said that he was honoured to be detained. 

In Bengaluru, renowned historian and author, Ramachandra Guha was detained. The police mid-interview dragged Guha to the BMTC Bus along with dozens. The 61-year-old was participating in a protest at the Town Hall in the city where Section 144 or a ban on large gatherings was enforced last evening ahead of today’s protests.

Also Read: Nationwide Outpour Against Citizenship Act, Metro Stations Shut, Mobile Services Suspended

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Anti-CAA Rage: Amid Chants Of ‘Inquilab’, Hundreds Detained In Bengaluru

Muslims Read Namaz During CAA protests

[Watch] Hindus, Sikhs Form Human Chain While Muslims Read Namaz During Anti-CAA Protests

‘Street Lights Were Shut When Police Opened Fire’: Tale Of 4 Killings During Anti-CAA Protests In Assam

Maharashtra Farmers Protest

After Walking For 13-Hours, Maharashtra Farmers Called-Off Their Agitation Post CM’s Written Assurance

Ramachandra Guha

Historian Guha Not To Teach In Ahmedabad University After ABVP Writes To Registrar Calling Him Anti-National

Farmer Protest Delhi

Fact Check: Image From 2013 Used To Portray Police Atrocity On Recent Farmers’ Agitation

Latest on The Logical Indian

Exclusive

Anti-CAA Rage: Amid Chants Of ‘Inquilab’, Hundreds Detained In Bengaluru

News

House Of Representative Impeach Donald Trump, What Next For US President?

News

‘Keep Sana Out Of This’: Sourav Ganguly After Daughter’s Post On CAA

News

Anti-CAA Protest: Yechury, Guha, Yogendra Yadav Among Others Detained During Nationwide Agitation

News

Netizens Slam Actor Ranvir Shorey For His Comment Reducing #MeToo Movement To A ‘Joke’

News

UP Man Arrested For Carrying Purported Videos Of Jamia Violence

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.