Anti-CAA Protest: Yechury, Guha, Yogendra Yadav Among Others Detained During Nationwide Agitation
December 19th, 2019 / 6:36 PM / Updated 4 hours ago
Image Credits: VPSanu/Twitter, The Indian Express
As the country witnessed protests against the contentious Citizen Amendment Act and NRC, section 144 has been imposed in locations. The police detained hundreds of protesters throughout the country who took to streets to express their outrage.
Left leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat were detained from Mandi House in Delhi for protesting despite prohibitory orders. Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and Annie Raja were also among those detained.
D. Raja, Sitaram Yechury among other manhandled and detained by Delhi Police from Mandi House pic.twitter.com/xKcgdzxPhy
— Jyoti Chatterjee (@JyotiChatterje) December 19, 2019
Brutal crackdown on anti-CAA protests. Left leaders including Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat, D Raja and SFI Gen Sec Mayukh Biswas is detained by Delhi Police.
Mr Modi, This country won't let you build Detention Camps. This country won't let you tamper our Constitution. #CAA_NRC pic.twitter.com/mP8WGuGcLP
— V P Sanu (@VP_Sanu) December 19, 2019
Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area after various opposition parties called a protest march. Delhi Police detained student leader Umar Khalid, Swaraj India leader – Yogendra Yadav among other protesters for protesting at Red Fort.
.@UmarKhalidJNU detained at #RedFort. He shouts, "#CAB ko vaapis lo."#CAAProtest #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/jqaq2qVCAV
— newslaundry (@newslaundry) December 19, 2019
Yadav later took to Twitter to confirm his detention news and said that he was honoured to be detained.
नागरिकता कानून के विरोध के दौरान पुलिस ने लाल किला से हमलोगों को डिटेनड कर लिया है। योगेंद्र जी के साथ स्वराज इंडिया के साथी इसी बस में हैं, शायद हमलोगों को बवाना ले कर जा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/DWeGppMGRf
— Navnit Tiwari (@_NavnitTiwari) December 19, 2019
In Bengaluru, renowned historian and author, Ramachandra Guha was detained. The police mid-interview dragged Guha to the BMTC Bus along with dozens. The 61-year-old was participating in a protest at the Town Hall in the city where Section 144 or a ban on large gatherings was enforced last evening ahead of today’s protests.
Historian Ram Guha detained by police for protesting peacefully…
It's all caught on camera. A completely peaceful, unprovoked protest by a man of such an age and this is how police treats him👇pic.twitter.com/llR8IkO41S
— Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) December 19, 2019
