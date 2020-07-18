British Police Suspend Officer For Kneeling On Suspect During Arrest

An officer was suspended by British Police on Friday, July 17, after a video emerged showing a man in north London being detained using techniques "not taught in police training".

On Thursday, July 16, officers were called to a fight, where they arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

In footage that has appeared, the man can be heard shouting "get off my neck" as he is held on the ground.

Deputy commissioner of the force, Steve House, called the footage "extremely disturbing.

"Some of the techniques used cause me great concern -- they are not taught in police training," NDTV quoted him as saying in a statement.

"One officer has been suspended and another officer has been removed from operational duty, but not suspended at this time. This decision will be kept under review," he added.

This incident brings back disturbing memories of the killing of African American George Floyd. Floyd's death was classified as a homicide, with a medical examiner saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and suppressed his neck. Under "other significant conditions", Floyd suffered from heart disease and hypertension, and listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

A Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder in Floyd's death. Four other officers were fired.

