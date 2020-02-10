Indian-Origin Doctor Convicted For Sexually Assaulting Female Patients In UK

An Indian-origin doctor who preyed on his patient's cancer concern to carry out invasive intimate examinations for his sexual satisfaction has been convicted for sexually assaulting several women by a UK court earlier this week.

Manish Shah, 50, was found guilty of sexual assault and assault by penetration on six women on 25 counts. He had already been found guilty of similar allegations relating to 17 other women-patients.

A general practitioner, Shah, cited life stories of the Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and Jade Goody to inculcate fear in his patients about their health conditions, to convince them for intimate examinations.

He convinced his patients to have unnecessary checks between May 2009 and June 2013, including victims as young as a 15-year-old.

Prosecutor Kate Bex told the jury, "He took advantage of his position to persuade women to have invasive vaginal examinations, breast examinations, and rectal examinations when there was no medical need for them to be conducted."

Stating fear as an 'incredible motivator' and how few health conditions were scarier than cancer, she explained to the jury how Dr Shah exploited the very fact and used it for his gratification. The prosecution's case highlighted that he would reportedly give patients hugs and kisses, calling some as his 'star' and confessing to having a soft spot for them.

Shah, who will serve a minimum of 15 years behind bars, was reported to flout the guidelines on physical examinations with instances of not wearing gloves to carry out checks and breaching guidelines on the use of chaperones during an intimate examination.

Quoting one of his victims, the judge said: "You made up stories which got into heads and caused panic. You were a master of deception, and you abused your position of power. This was a horrible abuse of trust and caused incalculable harm," added Judge Molyneux.

Shah was suspended from the medical practice in the year 2013, when the incidents came to fore, resulting in a police investigation.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Five-Yr-Old Girl Bitten, Burnt By Mother's Lover