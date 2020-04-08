'They Threatened To Pelt Stones': Health Workers In MP's Ujjain Abused, Harassed By Residents

In a shocking case of assault on doctors and medical staff, a team of healthcare workers, who had visited Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain for a medical survey, were allegedly verbally abused and threatened by residents on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Ujjain's Bilotipura,where the team was supposed to get health-related information of the residents. The medical team allegedly refused to reveal any information which triggered the residents who threatened to pelt stones at them and warned them to not visit the area again.

Madhya Pradesh: A medical team that had visited Bilotipura area in Ujjain for a medical survey of the residents of the area claim that they were verbally abused and threatened by the residents who had refused to share information with them. pic.twitter.com/PEvwJrM3r3 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

"They told us they won't share any information. When we told them it's for their own protection, they threatened to pelt stones at us if we come again. Police had to accompany us. We had approach volunteers of the area after which the situation improved," Archana Sharma, one of the health workers in the team said.



This is the second such incident in a week where health workers have been targeted in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

In a similar incident last week, a team of healthcare workers was attacked by a mob of agitated locals in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The team had gone to Indore to screen people for signs of COVID-19 infection. Two women doctors sustained injuries in the incident and had to be rescued by police.

As many as 217 people have tested positive for coronavirus in MP while 15 people have died due to the virus, as per the data by the ministry of health.

