Afraid Of Having Coronavirus, 56-Yr-Old Karnataka Man Kills Self; Asks Family To Be Safe

A 56-year-old man from Udupi, Karnataka, committed suicide after he feared that he had contracted coronavirus infection. The deceased, identified as Gopalakrishna Madivala, was a resident of Narnadu in Uppoor village of Udupi taluk.

Early in the morning, his family members found him hanging from a tree near the house.

"His family says he had no symptoms of the virus and had not been to the doctor for any treatment, apart from lifestyle diseases," a police officer from Brahmavar police station told Hindustan Times.

In a suicide note discovered in the house, the man claimed that he took his life for the fear of having been infected by the virus. He urged his family to stay safe.

According to locals, the man had told one of his friends earlier that he suspects that he has contracted the disease.

Madivala worked as a driver and was recently posted as a trainer of new drivers.

"We urge everybody not to fall prey to social media forwards and if they have any symptoms, to go to the nearest government hospital," the police officer said.

Also Read: Govt Comes To Rescue Of Retailers, Online Delivery Apps, As Workers Face Brunt Of Rumours