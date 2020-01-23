News

'No One Will Leave Country': CM Uddhav Thackeray Tells Muslims Leaders

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 23 Jan 2020 4:22 AM GMT

Image Credit: The Financial Express

Amidst the nationwide protest against the contentious Citizenship Act, the newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, on January 22 met 200 Muslim leaders at the police commissioner's office and assured them that no one would have to leave the country.

The community leaders expressed their concerns over the citizenship Act and submitted a memorandum to the Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to pass a resolution in the state assembly against the Act, The Indian Express reported.

The memorandum was signed by Sayed Moinuddin Ashraf of Jamia Qadria Ashrafia, and Saeed Noorie, general secretary of Raza Academy, described CAA as a "draconian and unconstitutional Acts", and urged the state government to pass a resolution denouncing the Act.

Interacting with the media persons, Noorie said that the chief minister after hearing their concerns about CAA and NRC said that they are very much the citizens of the country and no one will take away their citizenship. "He assured that no one would have to leave the country," Noorie further added.

The leaders have again requested for meeting with the chief minister. Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve also told those assembled for protesting that they should ensure that no law is broken and no one is inconvenienced.

There have been massive protests nationwide after the parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 11. The Act expedites the process of granting Indian citizenship to non-muslim migrants who are persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The protesters and opposition leaders have been voicing their concerns over CAA, stating that it is against the secular thread of India.

Tags:    CAAMuslimLeadersNRC
