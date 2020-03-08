Maharashtra: Woman Passenger Forced To Drive After Cab Driver Falls Asleep Midway

A 28-year-old woman was forced to take the wheels of an Uber cab she booked as the driver was falling asleep while driving from Pune to Mumbai.



The incident reportedly took place on February 21 but came to lift after the passenger - Tejaswini Divya Naik posted a short clip of driving the car while the driver was taking a nap on social media.

Tejaswini had booked the cab on February 21 at around 1 pm to her home Andheri in Mumbai from Pune.

"Initially, the driver was constantly on the phone and I told him not to use the phone while driving. After he put the phone down, he started falling asleep," she said.

She alleged that at a point, the car was about to hit another car and a divider. Seeing the situation, she offered to drive the car.

When she took over the wheels, she asked the driver to sleep for half an hour as she could not drive for long because of her back problem. Instead of sleeping, the driver was talking the phone and even praised her driving skills.





thanking god I'm alive right now and I wasn't asleep when this happened & that I know how to drive.@Uber @Uber_Support @Uber_India I am seething with anger right now. how dare they drive if they're not well rested? how dare they put anyone else's life at risk?

part 1 #uber pic.twitter.com/lUUFXpHCQS — tejaswinniethepooh (@teja_main_hoon_) February 21, 2020

Once the driver slept, Naik who works in the film industry, clicked photos and videos of him for proof.



Half an hour before reaching the destination, the driver woke up and took over his duties.

When contacted, Uber's spokesperson, in an email stated, "This is a regrettable and concerning incident. Upon learning about this, the driver partner's access to the app has been suspended."



