News

Maharashtra: Woman Passenger Forced To Drive After Cab Driver Falls Asleep Midway

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 8 March 2020 3:08 AM GMT
Maharashtra: Woman Passenger Forced To Drive After Cab Driver Falls Asleep Midway

Image Credits: Pixabay

The 28-year old woman alleged that at a point, the car was about to hit another car and a divider. Seeing the situation, she offered to drive the car.

A 28-year-old woman was forced to take the wheels of an Uber cab she booked as the driver was falling asleep while driving from Pune to Mumbai.

The incident reportedly took place on February 21 but came to lift after the passenger - Tejaswini Divya Naik posted a short clip of driving the car while the driver was taking a nap on social media.

Tejaswini had booked the cab on February 21 at around 1 pm to her home Andheri in Mumbai from Pune.

"Initially, the driver was constantly on the phone and I told him not to use the phone while driving. After he put the phone down, he started falling asleep," she said.

She alleged that at a point, the car was about to hit another car and a divider. Seeing the situation, she offered to drive the car.

When she took over the wheels, she asked the driver to sleep for half an hour as she could not drive for long because of her back problem. Instead of sleeping, the driver was talking the phone and even praised her driving skills.

Once the driver slept, Naik who works in the film industry, clicked photos and videos of him for proof.

Half an hour before reaching the destination, the driver woke up and took over his duties.

When contacted, Uber's spokesperson, in an email stated, "This is a regrettable and concerning incident. Upon learning about this, the driver partner's access to the app has been suspended."

Also Read: These Transgender Cabbies Are Helping Women Reach Home Safe


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Fact-Check: No, Coimbatore Restaurant Does Not Serve Biryani To Make Hindus Impotent

Fact CheckFact-Check: No, Coimbatore Restaurant Does Not Serve Biryani To Make Hindus Impotent

Maharashtra: Woman Passenger Forced To Drive After Cab Driver Falls Asleep Midway

NewsMaharashtra: Woman Passenger Forced To Drive After Cab Driver Falls Asleep Midway

Make Holi Safe And Happy For Women, This Time #BuraNaKhelo

AwarenessMake Holi Safe And Happy For Women, This Time #BuraNaKhelo

Ground Report |

NewsGround Report | 'Leave Before Holi Or Else...': Mob Threatens Muslim Community In Jhajjar Village

Busting Myths And Fake News Around Coronavirus Outbreak

Fact CheckBusting Myths And Fake News Around Coronavirus Outbreak

Fact Check: No, Ravish Kumar Did Not Identify Delhi Riot Gunman Shahrukh As Anurag Mishra

Fact CheckFact Check: No, Ravish Kumar Did Not Identify Delhi Riot Gunman Shahrukh As Anurag Mishra