Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Kulgam

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, early on Saturday, June 13.

According to media reports, the encounter was reported from Nipora area of Kulgam where a joint team of Police, Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon-and-search operation after receiving inputs. The premises were prevented from access while the search operation was being conducted.

Jammu and Kashmir Police took to social media to state the developments of the operation. The identity and group affiliation of the killed militants are being ascertained.

"Two unidentified militants killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. Hindustan Times reported that the search 'Operation Lallan' was initiated after the officials received intelligence input early on Saturday.

Earlier this week, security forces killed 14 militants in three major operations in South Kashmir.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that at least 89 militants were gunned down by the security forces so far in the year. Among the ones killed, were some of the top leaders of militant outfits including Hizbul Mujahideen operations chief Riyaz Naikoo.

The militant commanders killed in encounters this year included, besides Riyaz Naikoo, Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Haider from Pakistan, Qari Yasir, commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Burhan Koka who led Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind — an al-Qaeda "affiliate" in Kashmir.

