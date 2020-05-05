News

54 BSF Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19, Two Floors In Delhi HQ Sealed

Contact tracing is in progress and also the sanitisation work is being undertaken, according to the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   5 May 2020 11:02 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Patrika

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the Border Security Force (BSF) rose to 54 after 37 more personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, May 3.

According to reports, the fresh COVID-19 cases were from a unit of the BSF's 126th battalion in Delhi and from Tripura.

The Delhi unit of the armed forces was reportedly deployed in Jama Masjid and Chandni Mahal areas of the national capital and was stationed on law-and-order duties under the command of Delhi Police.

"A total of 25 troops from this unit deployed in Delhi tested positive for the disease on Sunday. Six from the unit had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday," said a spokesperson of the border guarding force, reported, The New Indian Express.

He also informed that twelve more cases were reported from units based in Tripura.

Additionally, two floors of the BSF headquarters in Delhi have been sealed after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"A head constable of the BSF working in the force headquarters has been found COVID-19 positive late night on May 3. He last attended office on May 1," a BSF spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the staff member was working in an office on the second floor and as a safety measure, the offices on the first and second floors of the headquarters have been sealed.

The authorities instantly initiated contact tracing to prevent further transmission. Reportedly all persons who had come in his contact have been identified and quarantined.

"They will also be tested for coronavirus", added the spokesperson.

The eight-storeyed BSF head office is located in the CGOs complex on Lodhi road that also houses the CRPF headquarters, which was closed off after two staff members tested positive on Sunday, May 3.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

