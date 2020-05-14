News

Twitter Employees Will Be Permitted To Work From Home "Forever"

The move comes after web giants Google and Facebook said they are likely to continue telework for most employees, through the end of the year.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   14 May 2020 3:48 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-14T12:05:57+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Twitter Employees Will Be Permitted To Work From Home "Forever"

Image Credit: NDTV

Twitter on Tuesday, May 12, said it is unlikely that they will open offices before September 2020. The San Francisco-based microblogging website added that many of its employees can work from home permanently, even after the lockdown ends.

Twitter said that it was among the first to move to telework in March given the pandemic. As part of a move towards a "distributed workforce, it will continue this policy indefinitely.

The move comes after Google and Facebook said that they are likely to continue telework for most employees, through the end of the year.

"We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere," NDTV quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying.

"The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen."

Twitter said the reopening of the offices will be "careful, intentional, office by office and gradual" when conditions permit.

"Opening offices will be our decision, when and if our employees come back, will be theirs," the spokesperson said.

"With very few exceptions, offices won't open before September. When we do decide to open offices, it also won't be a snap back to the way it was before."

Also Read: Technology Paves Way For Digital India Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian