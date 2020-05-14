Twitter Employees Will Be Permitted To Work From Home "Forever"

Twitter on Tuesday, May 12, said it is unlikely that they will open offices before September 2020. The San Francisco-based microblogging website added that many of its employees can work from home permanently, even after the lockdown ends.

Twitter said that it was among the first to move to telework in March given the pandemic. As part of a move towards a "distributed workforce, it will continue this policy indefinitely.

The move comes after Google and Facebook said that they are likely to continue telework for most employees, through the end of the year.

"We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere," NDTV quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying.

"The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen."

Twitter said the reopening of the offices will be "careful, intentional, office by office and gradual" when conditions permit.

"Opening offices will be our decision, when and if our employees come back, will be theirs," the spokesperson said.

"With very few exceptions, offices won't open before September. When we do decide to open offices, it also won't be a snap back to the way it was before."

Also Read: Technology Paves Way For Digital India Amid Coronavirus Pandemic