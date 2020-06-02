Digital Giants Twitter, Google Join Protest To Raise Voice Against Racism In United States

Black Lives Matter protests against the police brutality in the United States following the death of the 46-year-old unarmed black man, George Floyd, entered day seven on Monday.

Twitter changed its background and its display picture in solidarity with thousands of protesters.

Twitter has also changed its bio to "#BlackLivesMatter'', and has changed the significant blue colour bird to black. It's official handle also retweeted 'Twitter Together', stating that current social distancing does not adhere to the long-standing racism and injustices faced by Black and Brown people on a daily basis.

Racism does not adhere to social distancing.



Amid the already growing fear and uncertainty around the pandemic, this week has again brought attention to something perhaps more pervasive: the long-standing racism and injustices faced by Black and Brown people on a daily basis. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/8zKPlDnacY — Twitter Together (@TwitterTogether) May 29, 2020

This viral hashtag was once again seen after the 2014 movement, after the killings of two black men, Eric Garner and Michael Brown, where thousands of protesters took to streets against the killings and the lack of proper police action in the case.



Footwear manufacturing giant, NIKE released a video on Friday in solidarity with the protester and urged people to be the part of the change. The video was reposted by other shoe companies like Adidas and Converse.

WarnerMedia brands including HBO, TBS etc. changed their Twitter names to #BlackLivesMatter.



Video-sharing social networking service TikTok also voiced its concern over the matter. According to media reports, Google's YouTube also came forward and announced to spend $1 million on social justice initiatives. However, it received major flak from people who stated that their initiative and efforts to curb the issue through their channel have been historically weak.

Netflix also took to Twitter and wrote. "To be silent is to be complicit."



To be silent is to be complicit.

Black lives matter.



We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up. — Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2020

