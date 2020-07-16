'Tough Day For Us At Twitter': Twitter CEO On Hacked High-Profile Accounts

Chief executive officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey took note of the accounts of high-profile users that were hacked the previous night, saying that the company feels terrible about the unfortunate incident and is thoroughly looking over the malicious activity conducted.

The profiles of former US President Barack Obama, former Vice-President Joe Biden, investor Warren Buffet, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Tesla's Elon Musk and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg were compromised in what appeared to be a Bitcoin scam.

"Tough day for us at Twitter." Jack tweeted.

Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened.



We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened.



💙 to our teammates working hard to make this right. — jack (@jack) July 16, 2020

One of the tweets on Elon Musk's profile read: "Happy Wednesday! I am giving back Bitcoin to all of my followers. I am doubling all payments sent to the Bitcoin address below. You send 0.1 BTC, I send 0.2 BTC back!" The offer was valid "only for 30 minutes".



Twitter Support immediately locked and removed the posts from all the accounts, and put out a statement noting that it was aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. The company will restore access to the original account owner only when they are certain that it can be done securely.

Once we became aware of the incident, we immediately locked down the affected accounts and removed Tweets posted by the attackers. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

Several accounts of cryptocurrency-focused organizations, celebrities including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West were also hijacked, followed by millions of users.



This is not the first time that Twitter has reported a massive hack. Last year, an anonymous hacker took over Jack Dorsey's account for 20 minutes and retweeted a post that read "nazi Germany did nothing wrong." Shares of the company were down by 3% in extended trading after news of the hack broke.

Also Read: Hyderabad: COVID-19 Patients Forced To Share Isolation Ward With Dead Bodies