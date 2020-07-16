News

'Tough Day For Us At Twitter': Twitter CEO On Hacked High-Profile Accounts

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   16 July 2020 2:29 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M

Image Credits: Wikipedia 

Chief executive officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey took note of the accounts of high-profile users that were hacked the previous night, saying that the company feels terrible about the unfortunate incident and is thoroughly looking over the malicious activity conducted.

The profiles of former US President Barack Obama, former Vice-President Joe Biden, investor Warren Buffet, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Tesla's Elon Musk and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg were compromised in what appeared to be a Bitcoin scam.

"Tough day for us at Twitter." Jack tweeted.

One of the tweets on Elon Musk's profile read: "Happy Wednesday! I am giving back Bitcoin to all of my followers. I am doubling all payments sent to the Bitcoin address below. You send 0.1 BTC, I send 0.2 BTC back!" The offer was valid "only for 30 minutes".

Twitter Support immediately locked and removed the posts from all the accounts, and put out a statement noting that it was aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. The company will restore access to the original account owner only when they are certain that it can be done securely.

Several accounts of cryptocurrency-focused organizations, celebrities including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West were also hijacked, followed by millions of users.

This is not the first time that Twitter has reported a massive hack. Last year, an anonymous hacker took over Jack Dorsey's account for 20 minutes and retweeted a post that read "nazi Germany did nothing wrong." Shares of the company were down by 3% in extended trading after news of the hack broke.

