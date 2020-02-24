Trump 2020 Vs Obama 2010: What The Two Leaders Wrote In Sabarmati Ashram's Visitor Book

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump reached Ahmedabad on February 24 as a part of their maiden visit to India. The Trumps were accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who received them at the Ahmedabad airport and joined his cavalcade on a 22-km roadshow.

The visit also included their stop at Sabarmati Ashram where the duo paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The American President and his wife even tried their hands spinning the 'charkha'.

However, US President Trump left a message in the visitor's book without any mention of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi. This drew a lot of eyeballs and left several people surprised.

In his note in the book, President Trump wrote, "To my great friend Prime Minister Modi. Thank you for this wonderful visit."

Gujarat: US President Donald Trump writes a message in the visitors' book at the Sabarmati Ashram, 'To my great friend Prime Minister Modi...Thank You, Wonderful Visit!' pic.twitter.com/mxpJbSMg4W — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

On noticing the absence of any mention of Gandhi in Trump's note, netizens took to Twitter to compare his note with that of former US President Barack Obama.

Obama visited the Mani Bhavan, Gandhi's house located in South Mumbai as a part of his visit to India in 2010, where he also left a note in the visitor's book.

"I am filled with hope and inspiration as I have the privilege to view this testament to Gandhi's life. He is a hero not just to India but to the world," Obama had written.

And this is what @barackobama had to say about the Great Mahatma possibly at Rajghat or Sabarmati. The distinction can not be more stark. pic.twitter.com/5cwirQwj3R — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 24, 2020

Even in 2015, after visiting the Raj Ghat, Obama had written, "What Dr Martin Luther King Jr said then remains true today. 'The spirit of Gandhi is very much alive in India today'. And it remains a great gift to the world. May we always live in the spirit of love and peace- among all people and nations."

Also Read: Thanks To US President Donald Trump, Taj Mahal's Tomb Replicas Are Getting Cleaned After 300 Years

