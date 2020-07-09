After Constant Threats, Trump Administration Starts Formal Process To Withdraw From WHO

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday, July 7, formally began the process to withdraw US from the World Health Organization (WHO), depriving the health agency of its top funding source over its "irresponsible" response to the deadly coronavirus that has engulfed the world.

Several Public health advocates and the President's political opponents have showed outrage over this move.

After threatening to stop the funding worth $400 million to the UN Body and announcing a withdrawal, the US administration has sent a formal notice to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirming its decision.

The withdrawal of the key WHO founding member is effective in a year, July 6, 2021.

Responding to the news, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: "Together!" pointing to a discussion by US health experts on how pulling out of the global body could have an impact on preventing future pandemics.

As per conditions laid when the WHO was set up in 1948, the US can quit within one year but must meet its remaining assessed financial obligations, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric clarified.

Trump's presumptive Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, in November elections has vowed that he would immediately end the withdrawal if he won the elections.

"Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage," Biden tweeted.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Trump has brazenly lashed out at the WHO accusing it of being under "total control" of China. He has also called the body's role irresponsible and misleading amid the pandemic.

