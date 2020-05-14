News

8 Migrant Labourers Killed After Truck Collides With Bus In Madhya Pradesh

The accident took place at around 3 am when the truck collided with an empty bus which was coming from the wrong side on Guna bypass road.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   14 May 2020 3:18 PM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Hindustan Times (Representational)

In a tragic incident, at least eight migrant labourers were killed and over 50 were injured when their truck collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna in the early hours of Thursday, May 14.

The labourers were travelling in a truck from Maharashtra to their native town in Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place.

According to The Quint, the accident took place at around 3 am when the truck collided with an empty bus which only had a driver and was coming from the wrong side on Guna bypass road.

Reports suggest those injured have been undergoing treatment at the Guna district hospital.

Outlook India reported that a case has been registered against the bus driver and the police officials are investigating the incident.

Also, the policemen involved in the rescue work were later quarantined as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The deceased were residents of Unnao and Raebareli districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to the police officials.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed sympathy on the death of the migrant labourers and said he has directed the officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured migrants.

Reportedly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh each ex gratia to the next of the kin of the workers from UP who died, and a compensation of Rs 50,000 each announced for the critically injured.

