Case Filed Against Tripura BJP MLA After Visit To COVID Centre In PPE Suit

A case has been filed against BJP leader and former Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman on August 2 for violating COVID-19 norms and "unauthorised" entry into a COVID care centre in Agartala.

The BJP leader wore a PPE kit to visit the COVID care centre in his constituency in Agartala after a patient posted several videos showing gross mismanagement at the facility. A pregnant woman recently went live on Facebook, urging for help from the state government, alleging "pathetic conditions" at the centre.

"The deplorable living conditions at the centre had moved me. Whatever the reasons may be, a strict monitoring is needed for the patients' safety and comfort," Barman told the media.

The MLA also distributed fruits to the patients.

The leader has now been asked to stay in 14-day institutional quarantine by the West Tripura Distrist Magistrate to "ensure his and the safety of the community at large."

The BJP MLA, however, denied institutional quarantine, asking why the memorandum issued by the DM against him went viral on social media before even reaching him.

The West Tripura district magistrate, Sandeep Mahatme N, held the MLA accountable for the violation of guidelines, set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for an "unauthorised" entry into a Covid care centre, where only "authorised and trained persons or those designated to work in these areas" are allowed.

