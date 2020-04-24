News

Northeast Paves The Way For India! After Manipur, Tripura Becomes Coronavirus-Free

Tripura is the second state in the Northeast and the third in the country to be free of the novel virus.

The Logical Indian Crew
24 April 2020 10:35 AM GMT
Written By : Reethu Ravi | Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
Northeast Paves The Way For India! After Manipur, Tripura Becomes Coronavirus-Free

Image Credits: Inkhabar

Tripura has become coronavirus-free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Thursday, April 23.

"UPDATE! The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," the CM tweeted.

Tripura's first COVID-19 patient was a woman from Udaipur town in Gomati district, who returned from Guwahati just before the lockdown. While she tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6, she recovered and was released from isolation on April 16.

On April 16, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan had also tested positive for COVID-19 at Damcherra in North Tripura. He was admitted to GB Pant Hospital, where he tested negative for the virus on Thursday.

Tripura is the second state in the Northeast and the third in the country to be free of the novel virus. Earlier this week, after the two COVID-19 patients in the state fully recovered and tested negative, Manipur had become coronavirus-free.

"I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state," Manipur CM N Biren Singh had tweeted Sunday evening.

Goa is the first green state in the country to have not reported any cases of the virus since April 3.

Meanwhile, Tripura at present has kept 111 coronavirus suspects under surveillance and 227 others have been placed under home quarantine.

Also Read: Goa Likely To Become First State To Defeat COVID-19, No New Cases Since April 4

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Coronavirus Pandemic To Bring Carbon Emissions Down By 6%, Biggest Drop Since WW II!

NewsCoronavirus Pandemic To Bring Carbon Emissions Down By 6%, Biggest Drop Since WW II!

News'She Was Family': BJP's Gautam Gambhir Performs Last Rites Of Domestic Help

Tom Hanks Sends Heart-Felt Letter To 8-Yr-Old Australian Boy Bullied For His Name

Get InspiredTom Hanks Sends Heart-Felt Letter To 8-Yr-Old Australian Boy Bullied For His Name 'Corona'

Pakistan Pushing COVID-19 Infected Militants Into Kashmir: J&K DGP

NewsPakistan Pushing COVID-19 Infected Militants Into Kashmir: J&K DGP

"What Do We Prioritise, Social Distancing Or Water?": Thirst Forces Bundelkhand

Exclusive"What Do We Prioritise, Social Distancing Or Water?": Thirst Forces Bundelkhand's Women To Ignore Lockdown

Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, 200% Spike In Distress Calls From Alcoholics, Drug Addicts In India

NewsAmid COVID-19 Lockdown, 200% Spike In Distress Calls From Alcoholics, Drug Addicts In India