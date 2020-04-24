Northeast Paves The Way For India! After Manipur, Tripura Becomes Coronavirus-Free

Tripura has become coronavirus-free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Thursday, April 23.



"UPDATE! The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," the CM tweeted.

Tripura's first COVID-19 patient was a woman from Udaipur town in Gomati district, who returned from Guwahati just before the lockdown. While she tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6, she recovered and was released from isolation on April 16.



On April 16, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan had also tested positive for COVID-19 at Damcherra in North Tripura. He was admitted to GB Pant Hospital, where he tested negative for the virus on Thursday.

Tripura is the second state in the Northeast and the third in the country to be free of the novel virus. Earlier this week, after the two COVID-19 patients in the state fully recovered and tested negative, Manipur had become coronavirus-free.

"I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state," Manipur CM N Biren Singh had tweeted Sunday evening.