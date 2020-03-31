COVID-19 Lockdown: Without Earnings, Bengaluru Transgenders Are Starving For Food

As the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic continues, the transgender community in Bangalore is finding it extremely difficult to make a living.

As Karnataka became the third-worst virus affected state in the country, with 83 cases, the transgenders continue to face negligence of the governments.

Different state governments and the Centre have announced relief packages for the daily wagers, labourers and other needy but none except some NGOs have come forward to the rescue of the transgenders.

Most transgenders beg for their sustenance. Now that the country is an incomplete lockdown, they are already starved of their savings and have no home or food.

"What wrong have we done? We are unable to get out of our homes, we can't ask for money or food, what are we going to eat, at least provide us with some food," said a transgender.

Elderly transgenders are often ill and some also have HIV. They said they had no money to buy medicines either reported Deccan Herald.



Akkai Padmashali, the founder of Ondede, an organisation that works for the rights of the transgender community said she was disappointed by the indifference shown by the authorities towards the community. "Our daily life is affected just like any daily wager. We have no food, no money for rent or medicines". she said.

'Talking To Transgender Will Get You Corona' Posters In Hyderabad



In a separate event in Hyderabad, posters stuck on the metro pillar at Ameerpet Metro Station, on Raj Bhavan road could be seen saying, "If you talk to transgenders, you will get Corona".

The incident sent shock waves in the community. Transgender activist Chandramukhi urged the police to use the CCTV footage to find out the miscreants.

In a letter to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment she wrote, "Transgender community is vulnerable because of lack of food security, housing, steady income, access to health and sanitation facilities. A high prevalence of HIV infection makes the community more susceptible to Coronavirus and the culture of community living has created a situation of danger" reported the New Indian Express.