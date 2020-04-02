Corona Heroes: The Transgenders Of Gujarat Are Feeding The Needy In Slums Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Restoring our faith in humanity and setting an example, over 150 people from Gujarat's transgender community are helping the needy amid the COVID-19 crisis. They are giving food packets containing rice, flour, oil, tea leaves, sugar, among other essentials to the needy and to those who live in slums.

"We had started with 200 kits but now it has gone up to around 1500. We prepare it ourselves for distribution. We used to get together for the celebration of Navratri, but it got cancelled this year due to coronavirus. So we thought of doing this instead," Hindustan Times quoted Nisha, a member of the community, as saying.

In times of such a pandemic, not just the transgender community but a lot of other people have joined hands to help the needy.



For instance, an activist and his friends in Bengaluru are distributing food packets to help the needy during the lockdown imposed to fight coronavirus. AS Khan, a resident of Shivajinagar and his friends provide meals to auto drivers, beggars, homeless and other vulnerable groups.

They began this initiative on March 21 when eateries across the city suspended operations.

The group has distributed over 3,000 packets of meals such pulao, ghee rice and curd rice in City Market, Gandhinagar, Majestic, Mysore Road, Victoria Road, near Bowring Hospital, and other areas over the eight days.

