15 Migrants Returning Home Crushed To Death By Train In Maharashtra's Aurangabad

As many as 15 migrant workers died after they were run over by a cargo train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad this morning, May 8, while they were sleeping on the tracks, the railways said. These 15 migrants were in a group of 20, and were walking from Jalna to Bhusaval, 157 km apart.

Senior police officer Mokshada Patil said that four of the survivors are in shock and are being counselled by the police, while the fifth survivor has been hospitalised with injuries.

"We are counselling the survivors before we speak to them for more details," NDTV quoted Patil as saying.

Police said that it is likely that the migrants, who were going to Madhya Pradesh, assumed that trains were not running due to the coronavirus lockdown, and slept on the tracks. At 5:15 am today, they were run over by the train at the district 360 km from Mumbai.

Reportedly, there were no children in the group.

"During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. Inquiry has been ordered," the Railway Ministry tweeted.

During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section

Injureds have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

Inquiry has been ordered — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 8, 2020

"Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

Giving his condolences, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, seeking help for the families of the deceased. He also announced ₹5 lakh compensation for their families.



Officials in Madhya Pradesh said that Chouhan is in touch with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for arrangements for the treatment of the injured migrant workers.

Also Read: Returnees Can Cause Spike In COVID-19 Cases: Punjab CM Warns Against Migrants Coming Back