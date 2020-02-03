Man Drags Cop On Car's Bonnet For 2 Km In Delhi, Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, a traffic violator dragged a cop on his car's bonnet for almost two kilometres, to escape paper checking at a security checkpoint in Delhi.



A video of the incident, which happened in November 2019, is doing the rounds on social media, prompting officials to begin an investigation.

The cops were doing routine checkups of vehicles at Delhi's Nangloi Chowk when a car came from another side. The police asked the man to slow down a little and show the papers, the man, however, tried to flee. To stop the man from escaping, a traffic cop, identified as Sunil, jumped on top of the bonnet of his car, NDTV reported.



Instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused rushed and dragged the cop for a distance of about two kilometres. Meanwhile, the co-passenger shot the incident on his phone, in which the cop was seen hanging onto the bonnet of the vehicle.

After continuous requests, the man decreased the speed of the vehicle and allowed the cop to get off the car. He then escaped from the spot.

The cop suffered minor injuries in the incident, officials said.

After nearly two months of the incident, the clip has gone viral on social media prompting the police department to begin a probe in the matter.





