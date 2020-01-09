News

Delhi Sweeps India’s Top 10 Government Schools Ranking With Three Schools In The List

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

January 9th, 2020 / 8:26 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Image Credit: Jagran Josh, Dainik Bhaskar

According to the rankings released by an education portal, Delhi government schools have made their mark in the list of top 10 government schools in India. A Delhi government school has been ranked No.1 among all the government-run day schools in the country with two others making it to the Top 10 list.

Education World, which comes out with national rankings for schools annually, ranked Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV), Sector 10, Dwarka, No. 1 in the ‘Indian School Ranking 2019.’

RPVV Lajpat Nagar moved up one place to the fifth position whereas RPVV Rohini broke into the top 10 list at the seventh place.

These rankings are ascertained on the basis of scores based on 14 parameters that include teacher welfare and development.

“A Delhi govt school in Dwarka has been named the best govt school in the country. Two more are in the Top 10,” tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Congrats to all teachers, principals and officials. It is your effort that has made Delhi proud today,” he added.

Contributors

Written by : Palak Agrawal

Edited by : Prateek Gautam

SHARES

