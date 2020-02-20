News

Times Of India Replaces Editor Raja Bose With Yogi Adityanath's Biographer, Political Pressure On Newspaper Suspected

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 20 Feb 2020 10:54 AM GMT
Times Of India Replaces Editor Raja Bose With Yogi Adityanath

Image Credit: News 13

The news report on the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, published just before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, was one such TOI story that 'angered' the UP government.

The Lucknow bureau of The Times of India's (TOI) got a new head early this month on February 10. The previous editor, Raja Bose, has been replaced by Praveen Kumar, who was previously working as the deputy resident editor in the same organisation.

Interestingly, Praveen Kumar is the biographer of incumbent Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The book titled 'Yogi Adityanath: The Rise of a Saffron Socialist' was released on November 26, 2017, at the Times Lit Fest in Delhi. The picture of Yogi Adityanath posing with the book and its author was widely shared.

Soon after the book's release, TOI transferred Praveen Kumar to Delhi, from Lucknow. Though it was called a 'routine transfer', some within the organisation cited Kumar's closeness to Adityanath as one of the reasons.

A Newslaundry report hinted that the recent replacement of Raja Bose has been due to the Yogi-led government's issues with his line of reporting. Bose was reportedly removed because of the government's 'dissatisfaction' with the stories done under his editorial leadership.

"The UP government stopped its payment of advertisements to TOI. The newspaper was publishing government ads but the payment had stopped," the sources told Newslaundry. "Under pressure, the management decided to remove Raja Bose."

The news report on the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, published just before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, was one such TOI story that 'angered' the UP government. Additionally, Bose and his team had been extensively covering the anti-CAA/NRC/NPR agitations across the state.

Also Read: 'If Someone Is Coming To Die, How Can He Be Alive': Yogi Adityanath On Deaths In UP During Anti-CAA Protests

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
  • Send
    • Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Jamia Millia Islamia Sends ₹2.6 Crore Bill To HRD Ministry For Damage During Police Action

NewsJamia Millia Islamia Sends ₹2.6 Crore Bill To HRD Ministry For Damage During Police Action

Fact Check: Photo Showing Ravish Kumar Disguised As Muslim Woman At Anti-CAA Protest Is Fake

Fact CheckFact Check: Photo Showing Ravish Kumar Disguised As Muslim Woman At Anti-CAA Protest Is Fake

Journalist Deepak Chaurasia Calls JNU Students

NewsJournalist Deepak Chaurasia Calls JNU Students 'Traitors' On Live TV, Becomes A Global Meme

Times Of India Replaces Editor Raja Bose With Yogi Adityanath

NewsTimes Of India Replaces Editor Raja Bose With Yogi Adityanath's Biographer, Political Pressure On Newspaper Suspected

Know All About India

Save Our PrivacyKnow All About India's Data Protection Bill And How It Is A Threat To Privacy

11-Yr-Old Visually Impaired Boy

Get InspiredKerala: 11-Yr-Old Visually Impaired Boy Swims Across Periyar River To Raise Awareness On Drowning