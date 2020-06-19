Toddler Falls Off 2nd Floor In Greater UP, Gets Hospitalised 50 km Away in Delhi Due to Referrals

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy who got injured after falling from the second floor of his house was delayed medical treatment as his family was "referred" from one hospital to another in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, June 17.

NDTV reported that his father, Roshan, claimed that the toddler was eventually admitted in a government facility in Delhi.

The incident reportedly took place in Greater Noida's Dadha village. The toddler, Dev, fell off the second floor of his house while playing.

Dev was then rushed to at least three to four hospitals in Greater Noida and Noida where he has denied treatment before being sent to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration refuted reports that claimed the boy was denied treatment at "at least half a dozen hospitals" in Noida and Greater Noida.

On Thursday, June 18, Gautam Buddh Nagar officials visited the village to conduct an investigation into the matter following reports on media.

According to their assessment, no proof has emerged that the toddler was denied admission by any private or government hospital in the district. The probe, however, said that the family was "referred" to other hospitals due to lack of facilities in some. Certain hospitals were reportedly not equipped with MRI and CT scan services.

Deputy Collector, Sadar, Prasunn Dwivedi said that the claims were found baseless and far from facts.

"Dev's father Roshan said the child was taken to the primary health care centre in the village where after check up he was referred to the district hospital (in Noida). The father then said that since the district hospital was far, they took the boy to private Ivory Hospital in Sector 36 of Greater Noida where immediate initial treatment was provided. However, this hospital did not have MRI and CT scan facilities and suggested the boy be taken to a hospital which has these facilities and were provided with an ambulance," Mr Dwivedi said.

The Deputy Collector further added that the family was referred to hospitals which have MRI or CT Scan facilities for better care of the boy.

Dwivedi also informed that the boy is currently admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where his condition is stable and he is out of danger.

