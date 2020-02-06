News

TN Forest Minister Asks Tribal Boys To Remove His Footwear, Draws Outrage

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 6 Feb 2020 9:35 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-06T15:45:39+05:30
TN Forest Minister Asks Tribal Boys To Remove His Footwear, Draws Outrage

Image Credit: News18

This incident has triggered a row among netizens who have called the minister's behaviour casteist and shameful.

In a shameful incident, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan was seen asking tribal community boys to remove his footwear as he prepared to enter a shrine in Mudumalai on Thursday.

He was at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve to inaugurate a rejuvenation camp for captive elephants when the act was caught on camera.

The minister asked two tribal residents, who were the children of mahouts at the camp, to remove his slippers to enter the shrine. Photographers were asked not to take pictures while Conoor MLA A Ramu tried to block their view.

The incident has attracted flak from several netizens who have called the minister's behaviour casteist and shameful.


"Hey, come here… come here. Remove my slippers," the minister is heard calling the boys. The boys were then seen removing the minister's slippers and moving away from the spot. He was surrounded by police, party members and Nilgiris Collector J Innocent Divya who were mute spectators and did nothing to stop the minister.


