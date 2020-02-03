West Bengal: TMC Leader Ties Up, Drags, Beats-Up Women For Protesting Against Land Encroachment

Two sisters were tied up, dragged, and beaten up by a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader and his accomplices for protesting against encroachment on their family land in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district. The incident happened in the Nandanpur in Gangarampur block of the district.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media, following which the panchayat leader, identified as Amal Sarkar, was suspended. According to the Bharatiya Janata Party, one of the women is a saffron party supporter.

According to Gangarampur police station in-charge Purnendu Kumar Kundu, one of the women, Smritikana Das has lodged a complaint on Sunday, February 2, NDTV reported.

The video shows Das being hit with an iron rod, and then being tied up and dragged around 30 feet. She was then allegedly locked inside a Trinamool supporter's house.

WB: A primary school teacher in Gangrampur of South Dinajpur dist was tied with a rope, dragged&beaten up by a group of people, allegedly including a local TMC leader Amal Sarkar.@sambitswaraj @KailashOnline pic.twitter.com/UxNZRLhKla — ला लुल्ला रसगुल्ला❤️ (@XRiteshJha) February 3, 2020

When her sister Shoma Das intervened, she too was tied up and assaulted. According to the complaint registered by Das, personal belongings like the gold chain and mobile phone were snatched from Shoma.

Locals later rescued the sisters and took them to a nearby hospital. Leaders from the party, including South Dinajpur district's BJP chief Binoy Burman, visited the sisters in the hospital.

"The chief minister and other Trinamool leaders always lay emphasis on the safety of women in Bengal. But the reality is different. Trinamool workers were involved in the barbaric attack on a woman teacher, and we want police to arrest all accused persons," Balurghat BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar said.

