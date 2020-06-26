16-Yr-Old Tiktok Artist Siya Kakkar Kills Self, Delhi Police To Question Close Friends

A 16-year-old Tiktok artist and dancer allegedly killed herself at her residence in New Delhi on Thursday, June 25.

The reason behind her extreme step is not known yet. However, it is suspected that she was battling depression. Delhi Police is now probing the reason behind her suicide.

"Siya died by suicide at her residence in New Delhi at around 9 pm on June 25. She lived with her family. Her family is in shock and has requested privacy. No suicide note has been recovered," the police said.

The police will seek help from Siya's family to unlock her phone to investigate her call records. Officials will question her school authorities and close friends. As per the Delhi police, Siya was under depression since the past four days.

According to her manager, Arjun Sarin she was doing well in her work and must have taken her life due to some personal reason.

"This must be due to something personal... workwise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. My company Fame Experts and I manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent," he said.

According to media reports, she had uploaded a video on the platform just over 20 hours before her death. Siya Kakkar had a fan base of over a lakh on Instagram and 11 lakh followers on TikTok.

