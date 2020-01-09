Kerala: Three Teenage Girls Attacked For Rejecting Advances In Three Days, Two Dead, One Critical

The year starts off on a bumpy road for Kerala. The state witnessed abhorrent attacks on three teenage girls in the last three days in separate incidents. Two of them are dead and one is in a critical condition.

Eva Antony (17), Kochi: In the late hours of Tuesday 6 January, Eva Antony’s body was recovered from a tea plantation in Tamil Nadu. Her body was found with multiple stab wounds inflicted by 20-year-old Safar Sha after Antony rejected his advances.

Eva alias Gopika, a native of Kaloor, Kerala did not return home in the evening, this prompted her father to file a complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police.

“For the past eight months, he had been disturbing my daughter even after she rejected his advances. I used to take her to school every day as she feared him. He might have blackmailed her into making the journey with him,” The Indian Express quoted deceased’s father’s, Vinod Antony.

According to police reports, Safar Sha stabbed the 12th standard student to death and then dumped her body in a tea plantation. He was later arrested.

Noorjahan (17), Kochi: On Monday 5 January, Noorjahan was allegedly stabbed by 20-year-old Amal. She reportedly sustained a total of twenty stab wounds and is now fighting for her life.

The New Indian Express reported that the incident took place around 5 pm when Noorjahan was returning home from her day’s work at a playschool. On reaching Kusumagiri Hospital, Amal, who was on a motorcycle stopped and stabbed her.

He fled the scene and hid at his relative’s house in Thevakkal from where he was arrested by the Infopark Police on January 6, Tuesday. Amal attacked the victim because she denied his proposal, he allegedly confessed to the police.

Noorjahan is currently recovering at Ernakulum Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.

Ashika (19), Thiruvananthapuram: On Monday 5 January, Ashika was attacked in broad daylight at her residence. She bit the dust after 24-year-old Anu slit her throat with a knife.

The incident took place around 11:30 am when the accused barged into Ashika’s house.

“Anu, who carried a kitchen knife with him, barged into the house and locked the door from inside, which prevented Ashika’s grandparents from intervening. He slit her throat first and then slit his own throat”, Times Of India quoted office Inspector K.Biju of Vellarada station.

The police claimed that the deceased was in a relationship with Anu, and the attack took place after she parted ways with him.

The girl died on the spot while Anu was rushed to Karakonam Medical College first and later to Trivandrum Medical where he passed away.

Kerala’s Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine told the media that the commission has come across seven such incidents in the last six months.

“Except in one case, victims in other cases were teenagers or those below the age of 25. In four cases, assailants set the women ablaze and then tried to kill themselves”, she added.

Also Read: Assam: IPS Officer Booked For Sexually Assaulting Colleague’s Minor Daughter