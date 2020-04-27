News

Only Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Karnataka On April 26, Lowest Since April 18

Among the three news cases reported on Sunday, one was a 47-year-old woman from Panemangalore in Dakshina Kannada and a 65-year-old woman, and a seven-year-old boy were from Kalaburagi.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   27 April 2020 10:28 AM GMT
Written By : Sumanti Sen | Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
Image Credit: Patrika

Karnataka marked a dip as it recorded just three new coronavirus cases on Sunday, April 26, while 24 people were discharged and a woman died of the disease. This is the lowest number of cases recorded since March 18.

The woman who died was 45 and was admitted to the hospital on Friday, April 24 with complaint of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). She tested positive for COVID-19, and also had pneumonia, diabetes, with a past history of tuberculosis.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has meanwhile asked the ministers, MPs and MLAs and the officials to practice social distancing strictly, and set an example for others.

The number of coronavirus cases in India neared 28,000 today, April 27, the latest Health Ministry update showed. The official count stood at 27,892 at 8 AM.

6,185 people have been cured/discharged and 872 people have died.

These figures come just a day after the country reported its highest-ever single-day increase in COVID-19 cases so far.

Also Read: "Have Set Up 37,978 Relief Camps For Migrant Workers, Railways Served 10 Lakh Free Meals": Centre To Supreme Court

