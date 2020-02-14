Third Indian Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Quarantined Japanese Cruise

The Indian Embassy in Japan on February 14 confirmed that one more Indian has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess, near the Yokohama port.



According to media reports, at least 218 passengers and crew members were tested positive with the virus.

In a tweet, the Indian Embassy wrote, "1 more Indian crew member on #DiamondPrincess tested positive for #COVID-19 and hospitalized for treatment." It further mentioned that the embassy is in contact with the three citizens who are in stable condition and improving.



1 more Indian crew member on #DiamondPrincess tested positive for #COVIDー19 and hospitalized for treatment. Earlier, 2 more Indian nationals had tested positive. @IndianEmbTokyo is in contact with all 3, whose conditions are stable and improving.@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) February 14, 2020

This is the third confirmed case of Indian nationals being infected with the novel virus present in the cruise. The virus has claimed more than 1,350 lives in China and more than 48,206 people are tested positive.



Two days earlier, two Indian nationals were tested positive. The luxury cruise has been stalled with 3,711 people on board, including 132 crew members and six passengers who are Indian nationals.

In a statement released on the update of Indian nationals on board, the Embassy said that apart from the three people, no other Indian has developed any symptoms of the disease yet.



Update (as on 14 Feb 2020) On #Indian Nationals On-Board the Quarantined Cruise Ship #DiamondPrincess at #Japan pic.twitter.com/2tVwbvFTu2 — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) February 14, 2020

Indian crew members through social media have appealed the Indian government to help them.



Japan quarantined the cruise soon after report of one passenger who had disembarked at Hong Kong on January 25 was found contracted with the virus on February 1. As the maximum incubation period for the virus is 14 days, the country has quarantined the ship at the dock.

The quarantine period will end on February 19.



