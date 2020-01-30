My Name Is Kejriwal And I Am Not A Terrorist: Delhi CM On BJP MP Parvesh Verma's Terror Charge

The Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that it was up to Delhi citizens to decide whether he was a terrorist.

"Yesterday some BJP leaders said that Kejriwal is a terrorist. In the last five years, I worked for improving the quality of education, healthcare, a free pilgrimage for old citizens - are these steps that a terrorist would take? I had options to settle abroad, but I decided to stay back for our country. In the last five years, these people have used all their power against me. How am I a terrorist?" Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

भाजपा वाले कह रहे हैं कि केजरीवाल आतंकवादी है। मैंने 5 साल आपका बेटा बन कर काम किया है। ये निर्णय मैं आप पर छोड़ता हूँ कि मैं आपका बेटा हूँ या आतंकवादी। pic.twitter.com/FzcgOOGmyy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 30, 2020

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party, on Wednesday, wrote to the Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".



In the complaint, AAP called the comments as "blatant" violation of the model code of conduct and demanded that an FIR must be registered against the BJP leader.

Verma was addressing an election meeting in Madipur Assembly constituency when he lashed out at the Delhi government and said "Kejriwal jaise natwarlal, Kejriwal jaise atankwadi is desh mein chhupe baithe hain (Natwarlals and terrorists similar to Kejriwal are hiding in this country)"

AAP leader Sanjay Singh slammed BJP for targeting Kejriwal, and said he is the "son of Delhi", and the BJP has insulted "two crore people of Delhi".

The BJP leader's remark came a day after the Election Commission ordered his removal from the BJP's list of star campaigners for Delhi election. Verma on Wednesday had said that the people in Shaheen Bagh will enter people's houses and rape and kill their sisters and daughters.

Verma, however, said his statement was distorted by Kejriwal and his party and alleged the AAP chief was an expert in "creating drama".

Meanwhile, election commission on Thursday banned Verma from campaigning for 96 hours.

