News

Jammu & Kashmir: Forces Killed 30 Terrorists In 11 Separate Encounters In June, Over 100 Neutralised This Year

Two terrorists were shot dead while one CRPF jawan was killed in action in a gunfight in South Kashmir's Pulwama on the morning of June 23.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   23 Jun 2020 8:44 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Jammu & Kashmir: Forces Killed 30 Terrorists In 11 Separate Encounters In June, Over 100 Neutralised This Year

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Security forces gunned down at least 30 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in June in 11 separate encounters.

On Tuesday, June 23, two terrorists were shot dead while one CRPF jawan was killed in action in a gunfight in South Kashmir's Pulwama while at least three terrorists were pinned down in Srinagar on Sunday.

So far, over 100 terrorists have been killed in different encounters in this year alone.

"Very successful operations have been carried out. Most of these operations are clean. Neutralising a terrorist doesn't give any happiness to us but the fact is that the person with a gun is a threat to everyone. We can't ignore this threat. I am, however, happy to say that new recruitment has come down drastically," Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh said in a press conference recently.

The DGP also warned that while the focus remains on the Sino-India standoff, Pakistan will try to infiltrate terrorists into J&K and give impetus to the violence in the valley.

"There is a serious threat of car IED blasts. One IED expert of Jaish was killed but there are others we are after them," Inspector General of Police (IG) Vijay Kumar said.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Kulgam

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian