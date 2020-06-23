Jammu & Kashmir: Forces Killed 30 Terrorists In 11 Separate Encounters In June, Over 100 Neutralised This Year

Security forces gunned down at least 30 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in June in 11 separate encounters.



On Tuesday, June 23, two terrorists were shot dead while one CRPF jawan was killed in action in a gunfight in South Kashmir's Pulwama while at least three terrorists were pinned down in Srinagar on Sunday.

So far, over 100 terrorists have been killed in different encounters in this year alone.

"Very successful operations have been carried out. Most of these operations are clean. Neutralising a terrorist doesn't give any happiness to us but the fact is that the person with a gun is a threat to everyone. We can't ignore this threat. I am, however, happy to say that new recruitment has come down drastically," Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh said in a press conference recently.

The DGP also warned that while the focus remains on the Sino-India standoff, Pakistan will try to infiltrate terrorists into J&K and give impetus to the violence in the valley.

"There is a serious threat of car IED blasts. One IED expert of Jaish was killed but there are others we are after them," Inspector General of Police (IG) Vijay Kumar said.

