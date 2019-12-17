News

Ten Arrested For Jamia Violence, Not One Student Among Them

Debarghya Sil Delhi

December 17th, 2019 / 5:18 PM

Image Credits: NDTV, IndiaToday

At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15, the Delhi police declared on December 17. None of the 10 arrested is students.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “Ten residents of Jamia and New Friends Colony have been arrested. Three of them have a criminal background. They’ve been booked for rioting and mob violence.”

All the arrest were made on late Monday night and early on Tuesday morning. The 10 arrested are interrogated by the police to know about others involved in violence during the protest.

Officials have also said that they are going through several profiles whom they suspect to have a link in instigating violence.

“They were identified from CCTV footage and by policemen who were on duty in the area of violence,” Biswal added.

Protest against the new Citizenship Act on December 15 turned violent after protesters set ablaze four public buses and vandalised several two-wheelers in south Delhi. As a result, the police used force to disperse the crowd. They resorted to firing tearing gas shells and batons to control the protesters.

More than 100 people, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes. Later several students accused the police of using excessive force on them.

Visuals of students being subjected to lathi-charge have surfaced showing extreme brutality by the cops. Tear gas shells were fired inside the library where students had taken shelter. They expressed difficulty in breathing.

The University supported the students and said that the students were not involved in setting ablaze buses and accused outsiders for doing it.

After Sunday’s clash, protests erupted in multiple universities against the citizenship amendment act and solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia. Students from Aligarh Muslim Univesity were subjected to tear gas shells after the police tried to control the protesters.

The Citizenship Amendment Act will provide citizenship to Hindus, Buddhist, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis and Jains from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
