BoycottChineseGoods: Govt Orders BSNL, MTNL, Pvt Companies To Ban Chinese Equipment Amid India-China Standoff

The Telecom Ministry has ordered state-run telcos BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) and other private companies to ban all the Chinese deals and equipment.

The companies have been asked to avoid Chinese equipment in the up-gradation process of their services by the department.

"It is being decided to avoid Chinese companies from supplying equipment, parts, and components for fourth-generation or 4G networks proposed to be deployed by BSNL and MTNL," reported Economic Times quoting an official related to the issue.

"The government has taken a decision to cancel the tender which was floated (by BSNL) earlier this year," the official said. "We will likely also not allow private operators to use Chinese gear in the future and will encourage domestic telecom equipment makers."

China is one of the significant exporters of telecom equipment to India and this decision is likely to impact the 4G upgradation purchase process.

Reportedly, government service providers have been directed to modify conditions in such a way that Chinese companies are not able to participate in the tender process.

Additionally, the directives also include such companies cancelling all previous tenders for telecom equipment.

Reports suggest that the private mobile service providers will also be issued directives that would ban the use of any existing Chinese equipment and prohibit any new purchase.

Huawei and ZTE are the two Chinese equipment-making companies in India.

Indian government's decision to implement a blanket ban on the use of Chinese deals equipment for the telecom companies is seen as a strategic move to reduce dependence on China amid the violent clashes that took place at the Indo-China border.

At least twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in the brutal clash with Chinese counterpart at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley on Monday, June 15.

The incident has sparked a nation-wide anti-China protest, demanding a complete boycott of Chinese goods in the country.

