Telangana: Denied Admission In Hospital, Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Under Tree

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   20 July 2020 9:14 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Hindustan Times/Youtube

In a shocking incident, a woman was forced to deliver her baby under a tree outside a hospital in Telangana after she was refused admission by a hospital on July 20.

The shocking incident took place at Jangaon .

Fatima Bee, mother of the pregnant woman Sheikh Bee said that they came to the hospital at 10 am.

"We were consulting the doctor since the beginning but still he asked us to take her to a hospital in Warangal. We did not even get an ambulance. Later my daughter fainted and finally delivered a baby outside the hospital under a tree," she said.

After the delivery, the woman was taken inside the hospital by nurses and doctors who got to know about the incident.

Fatima Bee added that her daughter gave birth to a baby boy and that she is unaware of their condition.

