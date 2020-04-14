COVID-19: Telangana Sanitation Worker Donates Two Months' Salary to CM Relief Fund

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world down to its knees. Industrialist, NGOs, top businessmen, politicians, celebrities, and sportspersons have contributed a remarkable amount towards relief funds in a bid to help the country grapple the highly contagious COVID-19 disease.

A sanitation worker from Telangana has won hearts for donating his two months' salary to the Chief Minister's relief fund.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to laud the gesture of the sanitation worker, who donated Rs 17,000 towards CM Relief Fund to help contain COVID-19, reported The Indian Express.

"My #CitizenHeroes today is an Adivasi teenager called Bontha Sai Kumar, who works as a sanitation worker in Utnoor. A very active & socially conscious young man. He contributed his salary for two months ₹17,000 towards CMRF as #TelanganaFightsCorona #Respect," KTR wrote on Twitter.

The IT Ministers tweet has gone viral on social media. Netizens appreciated the sanitation worker's gesture and saluted his efforts.



