News

COVID-19: Telangana Sanitation Worker Donates Two Months' Salary to CM Relief Fund

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 14 April 2020 10:57 AM GMT
COVID-19: Telangana Sanitation Worker Donates Two Months

Image Source: Twitter

The gesture was noted by the state IT Minister KT Rama Rao who took to twitter to thank the sanitation worker.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world down to its knees. Industrialist, NGOs, top businessmen, politicians, celebrities, and sportspersons have contributed a remarkable amount towards relief funds in a bid to help the country grapple the highly contagious COVID-19 disease.

A sanitation worker from Telangana has won hearts for donating his two months' salary to the Chief Minister's relief fund.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to laud the gesture of the sanitation worker, who donated Rs 17,000 towards CM Relief Fund to help contain COVID-19, reported The Indian Express.

"My #CitizenHeroes today is an Adivasi teenager called Bontha Sai Kumar, who works as a sanitation worker in Utnoor. A very active & socially conscious young man. He contributed his salary for two months ₹17,000 towards CMRF as #TelanganaFightsCorona #Respect," KTR wrote on Twitter.

The IT Ministers tweet has gone viral on social media. Netizens appreciated the sanitation worker's gesture and saluted his efforts.


Also Read: Man, Stray Dogs Share Spilt Milk In Heart Breaking Visual From Agra

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

News'I Earnestly Hope That You Will Speak Out Before Your Turn Comes': Activist Anand Teltumbde Before Surrendering To NIA On Ambedkar Jayanti

COVID-19: 13,000 Teams To Screen Entire Delhi Population, Alert Authorities About Suspected Cases

NewsCOVID-19: 13,000 Teams To Screen Entire Delhi Population, Alert Authorities About Suspected Cases

COVID-19: Post Recovery, Madhya Pradesh Man Faces Harassment, Puts House On Sale

NewsCOVID-19: Post Recovery, Madhya Pradesh Man Faces Harassment, Puts House On Sale

Early Preparations, Aggressive Contact Tracing, Testing: How Kerala Is Flattening Its Coronavirus Curve

Good GovernanceEarly Preparations, Aggressive Contact Tracing, Testing: How Kerala Is Flattening Its Coronavirus Curve

Free Coronavirus Tests At Private Labs Only For Poor: SC Backtracks

NewsFree Coronavirus Tests At Private Labs Only For Poor: SC Backtracks

COVID-19 Outbreak: India Must Focus On Sequencing Coronavirus Strain Present In The Country

ExclusiveCOVID-19 Outbreak: India Must Focus On Sequencing Coronavirus Strain Present In The Country