Whistleblower Telangana Power Official Criticises Dept On Facebook Live, Gets Suspended

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 20 Feb 2020 1:58 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-20T19:32:18+05:30
Image Credits: The Indian Express

D Koteshwar Rao, on his Facebook live, said that there are engineers who awarded 4,769 contract works to one contractor, Pradeep Electricals, allegedly with enhanced rates for the execution of fencing works near electrical transformers. The Indian Express reported the particular project is worth Rs 30 crore.

An official at the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) was suspended for going live on social media site, Facebook, and criticising engineers of the power company.

According to the suspension order, Assistant Divisional Engineer, D Koteswar Rao, had gone live on Facebook on February 3 "without obtaining permission from the management and has given a lengthy speech making allegations against certain engineers of TSSPDCL."

Rao was also placed under suspension for making allegations against the management and department.

The officer's acts, according to the order, amount to misconduct under Regulation 4 of APSE Board Employees Conduct Regulations and Regulation 6 of APSE Board Employees Discipline and Appeal Regulations as adopted by TSSPDCL for contravention of Regulation 4 (xiii), (xxxvii), (xx) read with regulation 4 (xliv) and Regulation 6 (xxvi) and (xliii).

Rao will continue to remain under suspension till the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings/termination of all proceeding relating to the charges.

According to The Indian Express, Rao has been fighting against corruption since the time he joined office - 1998.

He has told the national daily that he is ready to face any inquiry. Last year, a civil rights activists and general secretary of the Civil Liberties Monitoring Committee, Lateef Mohammed Khan, who also was headmaster at a government school, was suspended by the School Education Department after he criticised Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, through a video.


Also Read: Rajya Sabha Official Demoted Over 'Offensive And Derogatory' Posts Against PM Modi

