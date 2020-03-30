Telangana Judge Opens Court Premises To Feed Migrant Workers Walking Home, Arranges Transportation Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

In what is being considered to be the world's biggest lockdown, it is not just the organised sector bearing the brunt of such a step but tens of thousands of migrant workers engaged in the unorganised sector, who survive on the daily wages, have been the worst-hit.

The workers unable to work and provide for themselves, stuck in the cities amid the government shutdown of all buses and trains, have resorted to walking hundreds of kilometres to return to their home states.

While the arduous journey is increasingly taking a toll on the lives of such workers, innumerable incidents of people distributing food and water to comfort them have surfaced.

One such incident is of a judge in Sangareddy town of Telangana.

Judge K. Sai Rama Devi, Principal District Judge, and Chairman, district legal services authority, Sangareddy at Medak, has opened the court premises to feed the poor and hungry migrant workers who are passing by while journeying their way towards their native villages in and around Medak, Sangareddy and Zaheerabad districts of Telangana.

"I got to know the plight of people walking all the way from Hyderabad and surrounding places on their way to their homes to nearby villages. I was told a man fainted nearby as he was walking all the way from Hyderabad along with his children. Immediately I decided to do something. I took permission from Telangana state legal services authority Executive Chairman Justice M.S.Ramachandra Rao to use court premises to provide free lunch for all these poor people,'' Judge K. Sai Rama Devi told Zee Media.

The judge also detailed the arrangements that went into carrying out the activity.

She said that the food was prepared by the Sangareddy Prisons department and she, fortunately, received contributions from people that helped her in meeting the expenses of preparing and distributing the food.

She further informed that Justice Dr.Shameem Akhtar of Telangana High Court promised to provide for the essentials for three days, starting Saturday, March 28 while she and her husband would provide for the later days in the week.

The district police is doing its bid by providing transportation facility to the people, to ensure the workers reach their villages safely.

The Sangareddy district collector, too, has requested the local rice millers to provide rice on the cost-to-cost basis.

"In these unprecedented times, everyone has to do their bit because we all are human beings first. The governments are doing their best but I feel we all should also contribute in whichever way we can to save humanity,'' added Judge K.Sai Rama Devi.

