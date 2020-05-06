Telangana Extends Lockdown Till May 29 To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus

Telangana government has extended the lockdown 3.0 by nearly two weeks till May 29, thus becoming the first state to do so.



Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressed the press and announced that extension and the continuation of the existing restrictions. Under the restrictions, only 50 per cent of the shops in towns will be allowed to function, while all shops in rural areas can continue operations. In red zones, shops selling non-essential items will remain shut.

Private and public sector offices can operate with a third of the staff. In all 33 districts of the state, curfew will be imposed between 7 pm and 6 am.

"Public should complete the purchase of essential items by 6 pm and return to their residences by then. There will be a curfew in the state from 7 pm onwards. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action," The Indian Express quoted the chief minister as saying.

Shops selling material related to housing, real estate and agriculture sectors including cement, steel and hardware shops will be allowed to operate.

The red zone districts in the state are Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Warangal urban, Vikarabad, Suryapet.

"As many as 13 trains have taken migrants to different parts of the country till now. A train from Bihar is set to bring migrant workers who will work at rice mills. Pending Class X examinations will be conducted based on the recommendations given by the High Court. while duly following hygiene and social distancing norms," Rao said.

Pubs and bars will remain closed. However, 2,200 liquor shops will open from May 6, from 10 am to 6 pm, barring those in the containment zones.

In prices of liquor, there is an average of 16 per cent increase across all categories. Rao underlined that shops will be closed if people fail to maintain social distancing. "No mask, no liquor," he added.

