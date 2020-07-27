Telangana: COVID-19 Patient Falls Off Bed, Dies Due To Oxygen Cut In Karimnagar

A COVID-19 patient fell off the bed in sleep and died after the oxygen supply was cut off leading to breathlessness. The incident occurred in Karimnagar government hospital in Telangana on July 26.

A native of Venkataiahpalli of Gangadhara mandal, the 70 year old man was admitted to the hospital on July 22 after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Another patient in the same ward said that no staff came to help the patient when the oxygen supply was cut off. "He struggled to breathe for about 45 minutes and died later," the patient said.

Another patient clicked pictures and recorded videos of the aged person sleeping on the floor and posted it on social media.

Shockingly Bizarre!! A #COVIDー19 patient died after falling from the bed in #Telangana hospital. The incident was reported at Dist hospital of Karimnagar on Sunday where 70-year-old lost his life reportedly after slipping off the bed. #TelanganaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/QYb896Uzca — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) July 27, 2020

It is being alleged that no staff attended the patient even after they were alerted about the patient's health condition. "The staff shifted the patient on to the bed and put oxygen after he died," other patients claimed.



Admitting that the patient had died after falling down from the bed, Regional Medical Officer, Shouraiah said there was a 'shortfall of staff', Telangana Today reported.

Karimnagar on July 26 reported 51 coronavirus positive cases out of the total 1,593 cases recorded across the state.

