News

Telangana: COVID-19 Patient Falls Off Bed, Dies Due To Oxygen Cut In Karimnagar

There were allegations that no staff attended the patient even after they were alerted about the patient's health condition.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   27 July 2020 5:53 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-27T11:36:27+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Telangana: COVID-19 Patient Falls Off Bed, Dies Due To Oxygen Cut In Karimnagar

Image Credit: Telangana Today

A COVID-19 patient fell off the bed in sleep and died after the oxygen supply was cut off leading to breathlessness. The incident occurred in Karimnagar government hospital in Telangana on July 26.

A native of Venkataiahpalli of Gangadhara mandal, the 70 year old man was admitted to the hospital on July 22 after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Another patient in the same ward said that no staff came to help the patient when the oxygen supply was cut off. "He struggled to breathe for about 45 minutes and died later," the patient said.

Another patient clicked pictures and recorded videos of the aged person sleeping on the floor and posted it on social media.

It is being alleged that no staff attended the patient even after they were alerted about the patient's health condition. "The staff shifted the patient on to the bed and put oxygen after he died," other patients claimed.

Admitting that the patient had died after falling down from the bed, Regional Medical Officer, Shouraiah said there was a 'shortfall of staff', Telangana Today reported.

Karimnagar on July 26 reported 51 coronavirus positive cases out of the total 1,593 cases recorded across the state.

Also Read: Free Education, House For 14-Yr-Old Indore Egg Seller Whose Cart Was Overturned By Civic Body Officials Over Bribe

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian