'I Am Cursing You, You Will Get Coronavirus': Telangana CM KCR Tells Media

Triggering outlash, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, April 6, slammed a section of the media and "cursed" them, saying that they "should get coronavirus."

According to The News Minute report, the CM was upset over a report by a newspaper on an alleged attack on a doctor at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital by the kin of a coronavirus patient last week. The report had questioned the safety of doctors and highlighted the issue of shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospital staff in the state.

"There are some newspapers, whether they know it or not, that are writing nonsense. I'm sorry for that. I won't take names, but the other day a newspaper wrote horrible things," the CM was quoted as saying by the media.

"Will the government not ensure the safety of doctors? Will the media do it? Why should they write like that? There should be some 'sanskaar' (culture)" he added.

The CM further "cursed" the media and said they "should get corona."

"Write good things if you can or go to sleep and home... At least now, those who have crooked minds should get better. I pray that it happens. It's your karma otherwise... you should get corona, I'm cursing you. Why are they writing like this in such a time (of crisis)?" he said.

"You'll know the trauma if you get it (the virus). I'm saying this with a heavy heart. I'm sorry," he added.

He pointed out that the state had ordered 40,000 PPE kits and if media outlets continue to write lies, the state government would file a case.