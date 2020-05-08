CM K Chandrashekar Rao Lashes Out At Centre For Ignoring His Inputs On Reviving Telangana's Economy

Expressing disappointment with the Centre for not helping the Telangana raise funds amid the COVID-19 crisis, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has lashed out at the centre for disregarding his advice to help the state's economy, The Indian Express reported.

"The Centre has not taken us into its confidence and has not considered any of our suggestions to raise funds. We will, therefore, adopt a direct course of action," Rao said.

He also claimed that the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, went against the interests of Telangana. "We will oppose the Bill at any cost. Its provisions are draconian. It usurps the rights of the states," he said.

"I am not happy with the attitude of the Central government. It has not responded to the State's request for deferment of instalments payable by the government on the loans it had availed. We will do whatever it takes to get what we want," the CM said.

The CM had written to the Prime Minister earlier urging an increase in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003 (FRBM) limit.

However, the Centre did not pay attention to the states' demands.

"Though we are in an unprecedented crisis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has debited ₹2,500 crore from the State's account towards debt service two days ago. It is almost as though they're asking us to pay through our nose," KCR said.

He also pointed out that that state got only ₹1,600 crore revenue in April as compared to its targeted revenue of ₹11,000 crore.

"The UPA government, before demitting office, had transferred several of the states' subjects to the Central list. The present BJP government is not only emulating it but also is going one step further. It is arrogating the states' powers to itself. This is against the federal spirit of the Constitution," KCR said, speaking about the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

KCR also claimed that the economic policy lies with the Central government and that the Centre should consider their demands or delegate powers to them to formulate economic policies for Telangana.

The attitude of the Centre is far from satisfactory. We will wait for a while. If the Centre crosses its limits, then we will do whatever we deem fit," the CM declared in a scathing remark.

