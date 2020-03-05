Telangana Government Distributes Homeopathic Medicine For Coronavirus At Hyd Airport, Draws Flak

The government of Telangana's AYUSH Department is distributing homoeopathic medicine to 'prevent' coronavirus in small plastic bottles, currently at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana and at the government Homeopathy hospital at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad.

The move has come under severe criticism online. Netizens asked how the department of Ayush could come up with preventive medicine for a virus outbreak as recent as COVID-2019.

Indian Express reported that the stall was set up by Telangana's ( Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) AYUSH Department, following an advisory by the Centre, which had claimed that 'Arsenic Alb 30 P' to be a prophylactic medicine for the virus.

An adult is advised to take a dose of 6 pills per day for three days. The dosage varies for a child below one year of age and above one year of age.

Dr N Lingaraju, additional director (homeopathy), department of Ayush, Government of Telangana, said that it is up to people to take it if they wish.

The state government has not yet declared the medicine for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

"We are giving Arsenicum album with 30 potency, one dose of which can be taken daily for three days. The government of India's advisory board has suggested this medicine to prevent coronavirus. We have distributed the same during swine flu and dengue fever outbreak and in 90 per cent cases we had positive results in preventive aspect," he stated.

"The symptoms of coronavirus is what we treat. Homoeopathy is depended on symptomology treatment. For symptoms like severe cold, cough, sneezing, high temperature, etc, our arsenic album is suitable. The medicine prevents these symptoms," he added.

The distribution of the pills at the thermal screening counter at the RGI Airport started since February 6.

The medicine is available throughout the year at the government homoeopathy hospital at Ramanthapur. Our team at the airport is working 24X7.

One plastic bottle is sufficient for a five-member family for a month," he added.

