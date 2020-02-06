News

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Asks 'Majority' To Stay Alert, Fears 'Mughal Rule' Is Approaching Again

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 6 Feb 2020 9:08 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-06T14:38:36+05:30
Surya said under the leadership of PM Modi several issues of the past like Article 370 and Ram Temple have seen closure.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya while said that the "majority community" has to stay alert and vigilant or "Mughal rule" will return to the country.

His remarks came while participating in a debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha. The youngest Member of Parliament referred to the protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said, "Unless the majority community remains vigilant, the days of Mughal Raj may not be far away."

His remarks triggered a strong reaction from the opposition members. But Surya went on to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolving several critical issues that had been pending for decades. The CAA, he said, was aimed at addressing the issues that were leftover from the Partition.

"The new India cannot be built without healing the wounds of the past", he said. He reiterated what BJP politicians have been saying - that the CAA was about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and not for taking away anyone's citizenship.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi", Surya said, "several issues of the past have seen closure. These include abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram temple, solving Bodo problems and abolition of triple talaq".

