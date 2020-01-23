Tejas Express Delayed, Nearly 630 Passengers To Get ₹100 Compensation Each

On Wednesday, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that it will pay a compensation of 100 rupees each to around 630 (of the total 849) passengers of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express because of an hour and a half long delay on January 22.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express reached the Mumbai Central station around 1 hour and 30 minutes late. The IRCTC spokesperson said the passengers will have to apply as per the refund policy.

The refund will be issued after proper verification.

The Tejas Express, which is the second IRCTC-run train, commenced commercial operations from January 19.

The premium express departed from Ahmedabad at 6:42 am, two minutes late, the railway officials stated.

The scheduled time for arriving at the Mumbai Central was 1:10 pm instead it reached at 2:36 pm.

The train was also given a two-minute "technical halt" at Andheri at the request of those who wanted to reach the airport.

According to the IRCTC's policy ₹100 a paid for a delay of over an hour and ₹250 for a delay of over two hours.

The Tejas Express and a few other suburban and outstation trains were held up due to a technical problem on the outskirts of Mumbai.

"...The OHE (Overhead Equipment) on UP fast line between Dahisar and Bhayander did not hold power from 12.15 hrs. It was restored between Dahisar- Mira Road at 12.30 hrs and between Mira Road and Bhayander at 13.35 hrs," Livemint quoted a spokesperson of the Western Railway as saying.

Depending upon the number of claims, the IRCTC, is likely to pay around ₹63,000 to passengers in compensation.

Passengers can claim the compensation by calling at 18002665844 or sending an email to [email protected]

A cancelled cheque, PNR details and Certificate of Insurance (COI) number has to be provided as part of the procedure.

IRCTC partners with Liberty General Insurance Company to pay the travel insurance claims made by passengers.

