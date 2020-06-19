15-Yr-Old Girl Dies By Suicide In Port Blair, Had Written About Sushant Singh Rajput In Diary

A 15-year-old girl died by suicide in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, June 17. A diary that was recovered had notes on actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14.

Although no suicide note has been found, her death is being connected to that of Sushant's as she had written in her diary about her fondness for the actor.

"According to the family members, the girl was suffering depression for a few days. She wrote a lot about actor Sushant Singh Rajput in her diary before her death. This indicates that she liked the actor. However, we haven't found any suicide note yet," India Today quoted Deependra Pathak, DGP, Andaman, as saying.

This is not the only case of suicide connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

A 16-year-old boy from Subhash Nagar, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide after being termed as a transgender by people around him. The class 10 student hanged himself. He was bullied for his effeminate nature.

"A day before ending his life, my brother had said when an actor like Sushant Singh could commit suicide, then he too could do it," said the deceased's younger brother.

The Logical Indian Take

Success is not synonymous with happiness and peace of mind, experts say. A person may be extremely successful, rich and popular, and yet harbour demons like extreme anxiety and depression inside them. On the other hand, a person engaged in a menial job may not.

The stigma around depression affects the rich and the poor alike. It is pervasive and tragic. There is absolutely nothing wrong with having mental health issues, just as there is nothing wrong with battling issues like high blood pressure or a broken leg.

There is always hope, no matter how difficult one's circumstances are. No matter how devastating defeats are.

Hope is essential. While it is not easy for those suffering from depression and other mental illnesses to gather hope and courage, people around them can always play a huge role in motivating them.

Those battling depression should know that there is help, and the struggle will not last forever. Besides their loved ones, there are mental health experts always ready to provide treatment and cure the illness.

If you feel depressed and lonely, know that you are not alone. There are several NGOs across the country that are committed to helping you during crisis. In times of need, you may contact the following national helpline number: AASRA - 022 2754 6669

Also Read: 'Success Is Not A Measure Of Happiness': Mental Expert Busts Popular Myths